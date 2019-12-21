Magic's B.J. Johnson: Erupts for 29 in win
Johnson posted 29 points (12-18 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, an assist and a steal in 33 minutes during Thursday's win over South Bay.
Johnson had a much more efficient game Thursday as Josh Magette and Vic Law rejoined Lakeland's lineup. Johson's managed to find ways to score even when his jumper's not falling. He's totaled 56 points over his past two appearances and is averaging 22.0 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.3 steals and 2.1 assists in 34.5 minutes through 16 G League games this season.
More News
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 9
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 9 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for one of the heaviest weeks...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Take that deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...