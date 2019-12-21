Johnson posted 29 points (12-18 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, an assist and a steal in 33 minutes during Thursday's win over South Bay.

Johnson had a much more efficient game Thursday as Josh Magette and Vic Law rejoined Lakeland's lineup. Johson's managed to find ways to score even when his jumper's not falling. He's totaled 56 points over his past two appearances and is averaging 22.0 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.3 steals and 2.1 assists in 34.5 minutes through 16 G League games this season.