Magic's B.J. Johnson: Leads scoring in opener
Johnson racked up a game-best 23 points, five rebounds, three assists and two steals in Friday's G League opener versus Fort Wayne.
Johnson was efficient from the field along the way, knocking down nine of his 15 shots and three of his five three-point attempts. He should continue to be a huge part of Lakeland's rotation when he's at the G League level this season.
