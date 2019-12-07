Johnson recorded 22 points (7-20 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, three assists and a steal in 33 minutes during Friday's win over the Swarm.

Though it wasn't the most picturesque performance, Johnson led Lakeland to a hard-fought win over the Swarm. The La Salle product's asserted himself as one of the top players in the G-League and is amongst the best candidates to receive a longer-duration call-up to Orlando this season.