Magic's B.J. Johnson: Off injury report
Johnson (personal) is no longer on the injury report for Wednesday's game against the Thunder.
Johnson was unavailable for Monday's tilt due to a personal matter, but he'll be back on the bench for Wednesday's action. He's appeared in just four games all season, averaging 2.8 points and one rebound.
