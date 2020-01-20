Magic's B.J. Johnson: Out Monday for personal matter
Johnson is listed as out for Monday's game against the Hornets due to a personal matter.
Johnson is one of four members of the Magic ruled out for the contest, but the two-way player wasn't a lock to be included in coach Steve Clifford's rotation anyway. The 24-year-old has seen action in four games at the NBA level this season, averaging 2.8 points and 1.0 rebound in 9.5 minutes per outing.
