Johnson amassed 21 points (7-23 FG, 2-10 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six steals, four rebounds and two assists in 37 minutes during Wednesday's loss to the Herd.

Johnson demonstrated his two-way ability despite struggling with his shot. The La Salle alum has been a menace on both sides of the ball so far this year and is averaging 20.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.3 steals, 2.3 threes and 2.2 assists in 32.8 minutes through six games.