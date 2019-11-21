Magic's B.J. Johnson: Scores 21 in loss
Johnson amassed 21 points (7-23 FG, 2-10 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six steals, four rebounds and two assists in 37 minutes during Wednesday's loss to the Herd.
Johnson demonstrated his two-way ability despite struggling with his shot. The La Salle alum has been a menace on both sides of the ball so far this year and is averaging 20.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.3 steals, 2.3 threes and 2.2 assists in 32.8 minutes through six games.
More News
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 4
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.