Magic's B.J. Johnson: Signs deal with Orlando
Johnson signed a contract with the Magic on Wednesday.
The terms of the contract have not been disclosed, though it's likely a training camp deal. Johnson went undrafted this year and spent summer league with the Hornets. He played 44 minutes, totaling 22 points and 11 boards.
