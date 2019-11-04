Magic's B.J. Johnson: Signs two-way deal with Orlando
Johnson signed a two-way contract with the Magic on Monday.
Johnson spent preseason with the Magic before being waived prior to the start of the regular season. He spent most of last season in the G League, averaging 15.4 points, 5.1 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.4 steals across 29.8 minutes per tilt. He'll be eligible to spend up to 45 days with the Magic this season.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 2 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...