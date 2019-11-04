Johnson signed a two-way contract with the Magic on Monday.

Johnson spent preseason with the Magic before being waived prior to the start of the regular season. He spent most of last season in the G League, averaging 15.4 points, 5.1 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.4 steals across 29.8 minutes per tilt. He'll be eligible to spend up to 45 days with the Magic this season.