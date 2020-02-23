Magic's B.J. Johnson: Struggles in loss
Johnson recorded 17 points (6-18 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), eight rebounds, one steal and one block in 36 minutes during Friday's loss to Long Island.
Johnson struggled in his return to Lakeland as he was unable to get anything going Friday. Despite his rough performance, the 24-year-old forward's had an excellent season and is on the verge of cracking his parent club's rotation. Overall, Johnson's posting 23.4 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.4 threes, 2.3 assists and 2.0 steals in 35.9 minutes per game.
