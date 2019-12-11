Magic's B.J. Johnson: Transferred to NBA
Johnson was transferred to the NBA in advance of Orlando's game against the Lakers on Wednesday.
After continuous stellar performances and proving himself as one of the best players in the G League, Johnson earned himself a spot back in the NBA. Considering the shooting guard has played in just three minutes of action this season, he will hope to be given more time so that he can attempt his first field-goal of the campaign.
