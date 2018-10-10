Magic's B.J. Johnson: Waived, will play in G-League
Johnson was waived by the Magic on Wednesday but will play for the organization's G-League affiliate, the Lakeland Magic, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.
As is the nature of Exhibit 10 contracts, the player often goes to the organization's G-League affiliate once waived. Johnson made the Atlantic 10 All-Conference Second Team last season on La Salle and played for the Magic during summer league, totaling 22 points 11 rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in 44 minutes.
