Magic's B.J. Johnson: Woeful shooting in loss
Johnson contributed 16 points (5-22 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two steals, a rebound and a block in 37 minutes during Monday's loss to Austin.
Johnson had his worst game of the season as he struggled to get anything going from the field and was unable to provide much elsewhere with his minus-25 net rating a direct indication of his struggles. That said, the 23-year-old's having a strong season for the Magic's G-League affiliate and will look to get back on track Sunday against Delaware.
