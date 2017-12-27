Magic's Bismack Biyombo: Blocks five shots in loss

Biyombo finished with just three points (1-7 FG), but added 12 rebounds and five blocks in 29 minutes during Tuesday's 107-89 loss to the Heat.

Biyombo moved into the starting lineup as expected, and delivered a typical performance. He is going to see around 30 minutes per game for at least the next 6-to-8 weeks until Nikola Vucevic (hand) returns from surgery. He is not a must-own player but is going to be able to produce consistent rebounding and blocks while also helping in field-goal percentage.