Magic's Bismack Biyombo: Double-doubles in start

Biyombo provided 12 points (4-4 FG, 4-5 FT), 12 rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block across 22 minutes during a 105-100 win over the Mavericks on Wednesday.

Biyombo had one of his best games in months during the start Wednesday. Even though the team was resting multiple players and several players had injuries, he was only given 22 minutes. This game was great, but Biyombo had not had a double-double since mid-Feburary, so a similar follow up performance doesn't seem likely.