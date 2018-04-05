Magic's Bismack Biyombo: Double-doubles in start
Biyombo provided 12 points (4-4 FG, 4-5 FT), 12 rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block across 22 minutes during a 105-100 win over the Mavericks on Wednesday.
Biyombo had one of his best games in months during the start Wednesday. Even though the team was resting multiple players and several players had injuries, he was only given 22 minutes. This game was great, but Biyombo had not had a double-double since mid-Feburary, so a similar follow up performance doesn't seem likely.
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...