Magic's Bismack Biyombo: Double-doubles, picks up five blocks
Biyombo recorded 10 points (3-7 FG, 4-5 FT), 16 rebounds, five blocks, two assists and one steal across 29 minutes during a 108-102 win over the Timberwolves on Tuesday.
Biyombo was phenomenal as he stayed hot in Tuesday's win. He picked up his second consecutive double-double and the 16 boards were a season high. Biyombo is now averaging a stellar 11.8 points on 60 percent shooting, 11.4 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.8 blocks per game over his last five outings, making him an intriguing add. Nikola Vucevic's eventual return will likely affect his value, though.
