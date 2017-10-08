Magic's Bismack Biyombo: Grabs nine rebounds Saturday
Biyombo recorded two points (1-3 FG), nine rebounds, three blocks and one assist over 20 minutes Saturday during a preseason victory over the Heat.
Biyombo played his typical game Saturday, a strong defender and rebounder who is limited on the offensive end. The lack of offensive upside make it unlikely Biyombo will see an increased role this season, likely playing somewhere close to the 22.1 minutes per game he averaged last season.
More News
-
Magic's Bismack Biyombo: Records double-double in loss•
-
Magic's Bismack Biyombo: Decent game off bench Monday•
-
Magic's Bismack Biyombo: Logs double-double in 42 minutes Monday•
-
Magic's Bismack Biyombo: Double-double in Sunday's loss•
-
Magic's Bismack Biyombo: Will start at center Sunday•
-
Magic's Bismack Biyombo: Scores team-high 15 points off bench Saturday•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...
-
Impressive rookies: Top targets?
Markelle Fultz, Lonzo Ball, Jayson Tatum and Josh Jackson were the first to be drafted, but...