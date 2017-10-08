Magic's Bismack Biyombo: Grabs nine rebounds Saturday

Biyombo recorded two points (1-3 FG), nine rebounds, three blocks and one assist over 20 minutes Saturday during a preseason victory over the Heat.

Biyombo played his typical game Saturday, a strong defender and rebounder who is limited on the offensive end. The lack of offensive upside make it unlikely Biyombo will see an increased role this season, likely playing somewhere close to the 22.1 minutes per game he averaged last season.