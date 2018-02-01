Play

Magic's Bismack Biyombo: Grabs six boards Wednesday

Biyombo contributed five points (2-4 FG, 1-4 FT), six rebounds and one assist across 31 minutes during a 127-105 win over the Lakers on Wednesday.

Biyombo was quiet during Wednesday's victory as he scored in single-digits for the fifth time across the last six games. Not only has his scoring cooled off, his rebounding has also taken a dip. After he had a total of 39 rebounds over a three game stretch, Biyombo has cooled down since, with an average of just 4.4 rebounds per game during the last five outings.

