Magic's Bismack Biyombo: Headed back to bench Sunday
Biyombo will shift back to the bench for Sunday's game against the Raptors, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.
Biyombo received the start Friday against the Hornets with Nikola Vucevic (back) sitting out, posting seven points, eight rebounds, two assists and a block across 21 minutes. His workload didn't increase as much as expected, which was slightly disappointing for fantasy owners who took a chance on him. With Vucevic now back and reclaiming a starting role, Biyombo heads to the bench and will likely be stuck with minutes in the teens. As a result, he's likely not someone to rely on for fantasy production Sunday.
