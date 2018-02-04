Magic's Bismack Biyombo: Plays just 18 minutes in loss

Biyombo had just four points on 2-of-2 shooting while adding five rebounds, two assists, and one block in 18 minutes during Saturday's 115-98 loss to the Wizards.

Biyombo continued his poor play of late seeing just 18 minutes of action in the loss to Washington. He was a hot pickup when Nikola Vucevic (hand) went down but has been trending down over the last two weeks. He has scored in double-figures in just one of his last seven games and has averaged just over five rebounds per game. He should continue to provide some blocks and decent field-goal percentage but with Vucevic due back soon, dropping him is not the worst idea in the world.