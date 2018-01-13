Magic's Bismack Biyombo: Posts career highs in points, dimes in Friday's loss

Biyombo totaled 21 points (8-9 FG, 5-6 FT), 13 rebounds, four assists, two blocks, and one steal in 33 minutes during Friday's 125-119 loss to the Wizards.

Biyombo finished with career highs in scoring, assists, and made field goals while contributing in every category except threes. He has now hauled in double-digit boards in six of the last nine games while scoring in double figures during five of the last nine. Biyombo has also collected four double-doubles during this recent stretch, and will likely remain relevant in most fantasy leagues for at least as long as Nikola Vucevic (hand) is out.

