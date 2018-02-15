Magic's Bismack Biyombo: Posts double-double versus Hornets

Biyombo posted 11 points (3-7 FG, 5-6 FT), 11 rebounds and one steal across 25 minutes during Wednesday's 104-102 loss to the Hornets.

Biyombo was hampered by Dwight Howard a bit at the offensive end, but he still scored in double-digits for the fourth time in five games and crashed the boards to round out his first double-double in nearly a month. Despite this effort, he's been an inconsistent producer even when given the chance this season and should see his playing time diminish with Niokla Vucevic (hand) returns after the All-Star break.