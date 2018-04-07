Magic's Bismack Biyombo: Pulls down eight boards in start
Biyombo totaled seven points (3-10 FG, 1-4 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and one block across 21 minutes during Friday's 137-100 loss to the Hornets.
Biyombo made his second straight start with Niokla Vucevic (back) sidelined, and although he endured a tough night at the offensive end, he led the team in rebounding again. The big man hadn't scored more than six points or pulled down more than five rebounds in any of his previous five games as a reserve, so his role should diminish if and when Vucevic is able to return. This could occur as soon as Sunday's tilt with the Raptors.
More News
-
Magic's Bismack Biyombo: Double-doubles in start•
-
Magic's Bismack Biyombo: Starting Wednesday vs. Dallas•
-
Magic's Bismack Biyombo: Sees six minutes in Tuesday's win•
-
Magic's Bismack Biyombo: Will return to bench Thursday•
-
Magic's Bismack Biyombo: Posts double-double versus Hornets•
-
Magic's Bismack Biyombo: Plays just 18 minutes in loss•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....