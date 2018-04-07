Magic's Bismack Biyombo: Pulls down eight boards in start

Biyombo totaled seven points (3-10 FG, 1-4 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and one block across 21 minutes during Friday's 137-100 loss to the Hornets.

Biyombo made his second straight start with Niokla Vucevic (back) sidelined, and although he endured a tough night at the offensive end, he led the team in rebounding again. The big man hadn't scored more than six points or pulled down more than five rebounds in any of his previous five games as a reserve, so his role should diminish if and when Vucevic is able to return. This could occur as soon as Sunday's tilt with the Raptors.