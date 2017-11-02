Magic's Bismack Biyombo: Scoreless in 12 minutes during Wednesday's win

Biyombo had two rebounds and one block in 12 minutes during Wednesday's 101-99 win over the Grizzlies.

Biyombo saw more minutes than fellow backup big man Marreese Speights. However, the latter was somehow much more effective (six points, one rebound, one assist, and one block) in just four minutes of action. Despite Biyombo's hefty contract, he is yet to see 20 minutes in a single game this season, as Nikola Vucevic has grabbed hold of the starting center role and thrived in it.