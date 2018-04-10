Magic's Bismack Biyombo: Scores 14 points in 16 minutes

Biyombo tallied 14 points (6-7 FG, 2-3 FT), six rebounds and one block in 16 minutes during Monday's 102-86 loss to Milwaukee.

Biyombo finished with 14 points in Monday's loss but saw only 16 minutes of playing time despite the result. He has not performed to the level the Magic would have hoped when he signed his big contract last season and it will be interesting to see where he fits in heading into next season. Khem Birch has played well recently and certainly has a lot more upside than Biyombo. He will not be worth drafting in just about any leagues at this stage.