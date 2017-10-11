Magic's Bismack Biyombo: Scores 18 points Tuesday

Biyombo finished with 18 points (8-11 FG, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one block across 31 minutes during Tuesday's 103-98 win over the Spurs.

Tuesday was an uncharacteristic performance for Biyombo, who posted 6.0 points, 7.0 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per game last season. In fact, he never scored more than 15 points in a single game last season. Tuesday's game was certainly impressive, though an outlier in the grand scheme of his career. This probably shouldn't affect his draft stock or fantasy value moving forward.