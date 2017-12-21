Magic's Bismack Biyombo: Scores three points in Wednesday's loss

Biyombo scored three points (1-1 FG, 1-2 FT) in 10 minutes during Wednesday's 112-94 loss to the Bulls.

Biyombo saw fewer minutes than nine members of the Magic, and fellow backup center Marreese Speights was a healthy scratch. Given that Biyombo was unable to earn decent time against a Bulls club that mostly runs two big men together in lineups, it seems that he'll remain glued to the bench barring an injury to Nikola Vucevic.

