Magic's Bismack Biyombo: Scores three points in Wednesday's loss
Biyombo scored three points (1-1 FG, 1-2 FT) in 10 minutes during Wednesday's 112-94 loss to the Bulls.
Biyombo saw fewer minutes than nine members of the Magic, and fellow backup center Marreese Speights was a healthy scratch. Given that Biyombo was unable to earn decent time against a Bulls club that mostly runs two big men together in lineups, it seems that he'll remain glued to the bench barring an injury to Nikola Vucevic.
