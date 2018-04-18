Magic's Bismack Biyombo: Sees scoring and rebounding decline
Biyombo averaged 5.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 0.8 assists across 82 games played with Orlando in 2017-18.
The 24-year-old finished his seventh NBA season by seeing declines in scoring, rebounding and assist averages from the prior year. Biyombo shot a career high 65 percent from the free-throw line in 2017-18 though. Given his performance this season, the highest-paid Magic player carries a hefty price tag of $17 million in 2018-19 and has a player option of $17 million in 2019-20 as well.
