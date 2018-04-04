Magic's Bismack Biyombo: Sees six minutes in Tuesday's win

Biyombo contributed two points (1-3 FG) and three rebounds in six minutes during Tuesday's 97-73 win over the Knicks.

Biyombo saw single-digit minutes for the fourth time this season. Since returning to a reserve role back on Feb. 22, Biyombo has earned 20-plus minutes just once. In fact, it was that Feb. 22 tilt that represents his last time playing 20 minutes. As the Magic look to get younger guys some time to develop, Biyombo shouldn't be expected to make much of an impact down the stretch.