Magic's Bismack Biyombo: Starting Wednesday vs. Dallas

Biyombo, with Nikola Vucevic (rest) out, will start at center for Wednesday's game against the Mavericks, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Biyombo has seen his playing time and role take a significant dip from the middle of the season, but Wednesday may represent a chance for him to see some extra run. In 23 starts this year, Biyombo has averaged 8.5 points, 8.4 rebounds and 1.7 blocks across 25.4 minutes.