Magic's Bismack Biyombo: Will get the night off for rest Monday

Biyombo will sit out Monday's preseason game against the Mavericks for rest, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.

The Magic are currently heading into a back-to-back set, so they'll hold out a slew of usual starters to avoid a heavy workload during the preseason. Look for Biyombo to rejoin the lineup against the Spurs on Tuesday, though in the meantime, guys like Nikola Vucevic and Mareese Speights should run the show at center.