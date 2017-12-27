Magic's Bismack Biyombo: Will join starting lineup

Biyombo will get the start at center for Tuesday's matchup against the Heat, Heat play-by-play announcer Mike Inglis reports.

With Nikola Vucevic (hand) set to miss 6-to-8 weeks, Biyombo was the likely candidate to replace him at center. The big man is worth a look in leagues for production in the block department. Maurice Speights should also see an increased workload, but Biyombo will get the first opportunity to start.