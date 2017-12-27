Magic's Bismack Biyombo: Will join starting lineup

Biyombo will get the start at center for Tuesday's matchup against the Heat, Heat play-by-play announcer Mike Inglis reports.

With Nikola Vucevic (hand) set to miss 6-to-8 weeks, Biyombo was the likely candidate to replace him at center. The big man is worth a look in leagues for production in the block department. Maurice Speights should also see an increased workload, but Biyombo will get the first opportunity to start.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories