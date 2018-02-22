Magic's Bismack Biyombo: Will return to bench Thursday

Biyombo is expected to move back to a bench role for Thursday's matchup with the Knicks, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Biyombo has spent the last two months as the Magic's starting center with Nikola Vucevic recovering from a fractured hand, a 23-game stretch where he averaged 8.5 points, 8.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists across 25.4 minutes. Vucevic has officially been cleared for a return to the court, however, and will immediately reclaim his role in the top unit, which sends Biyombo back to the bench. While Biyombo could still see a slightly elevated role with Vucevic on some restrictions for the time being, he is still likely going to see his value drop significantly in the subsequent few contests. In 34 games previously coming off the bench, Biyombo averaged just 4.1 points and 4.3 rebounds across 15.3 minutes.