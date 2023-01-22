Bol chipped in 11 points (4-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds and four blocks over 16 minutes during Saturday's 138-118 loss to Washington.

Bol played just under nine minutes in the fourth quarter and managed nine points on 3-of-7 shooting from the floor while adding three rebounds and three blocks. He finished with a game-high four blocks in the contest, which also matched his season high and the center continues to be a solid contributor for the Magic when called upon. Bol has also scored at least 10 points in three straight despite averaging only 18 minutes per game over that stretch.

