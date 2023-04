Bol isn't starting Friday's game against the Nets.

After not appearing seven straight games, Bol drew the start Thursday during Orlando's final home game of the season and posted 18 points and eight boards in 30 minutes. However, with Franz Wagner back in action after resting Thursday, Bol will shift back to a bench role, though he could still see a sizable role with if Paolo Banchero (back) joins Moritz Wagner (ankle) in street clothes.