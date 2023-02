Bol accumulated four points (2-3 FG), two rebounds and three blocks across 22 minutes during Saturday's 121-108 loss to the Pacers.

Bol was barely noticeable in the loss, outside of his three blocked shots. While the minutes were encouraging, he once again failed to make the most of his time on the floor. His hot start to the season is nothing but a distant memory at this point. Outside of deeper formats, Bol is not worth holding, at least not until we see an uptick in playing time.