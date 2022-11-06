Bol finished Saturday's 126-123 overtime loss to the Kings with 23 points (10-11 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds and two assists in 37 minutes.

Bol had arguably his best game of the season on Saturday, recording a career-high 23 points while missing just one shot in the contest. The Magic big man went a perfect 5-of-5 from the field for 12 points in the first half and made all nine of his shots through the first four quarters before finally recording a miss in overtime. Bol also connected on two three-pointers in a game for the first time this season, with his only blemish on the evening coming in the form of five personal fouls.