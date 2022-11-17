Bol contributed 26 points (12-21 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 12 rebounds, one assist, three blocks and one steal over 35 minutes during Wednesday's 126-108 loss to the Timberwolves.

Bol set several personal records Wednesday, including points scored, field-goal attempts and shots taken. It was his fourth double-double of the season and second in the last three games. Since joining Orlando's starting lineup Oct. 28, he's averaging 14.0 points, 8.6 rebounds and 1.7 blocks in 28.5 minutes over 10 contests.