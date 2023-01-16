Bol finished with 17 points (8-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, one assist and one steal across 18 minutes in Sunday's 119-116 loss to the Nuggets.

Though Bol was able to provide a strong offensive spark off the bench, he played exactly 18 minutes for the second straight game in his return from a five-game absence while he was in the NBA's COVID-19 health and safety protocols. He's unlikely to see his playing-time outlook improve moving forward, as an already-crowded Orlando frontcourt is soon expected to add Jonathan Isaac (knee) back to the mix. One of Isaac, Bol or Moritz Wagner could be on the outside looking in for a rotation spot when the Magic are back to full strength.