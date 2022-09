Bol (foot) said at a press conference Monday that he's fully healthy heading into the 2022-23 campaign, Khobi Price of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Bol underwent foot surgery in January, ending his 2021-22 campaign, and was traded to the Magic in February. Now that he's healthy, he'll look to carve out a role in Orlando's rotation with a strong training camp. Since being drafted 44th overall in 2019, Bol has appeared in 53 games and averaged 2.7 points and 1.2 rebounds in 6.2 minutes.