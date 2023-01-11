Bol (coach's decision) wasn't used in Tuesday's 109-106 win over the Trail Blazers.

Bol was active Tuesday after sitting out the Magic's last four games while he was following the NBA's COVID-19 health and safety protocols, but head coach Jamahl Mosely didn't summon him from the bench. The Magic may have just been making Bol available only in an emergency while he works to regain conditioning, but his role had been trending down even before he missed time. Bol played 25 or fewer minutes in seven of his past eight appearances, and he could be at risk of seeing his playing time shrink further once Jonathan Isaac (knee) potentially rejoins the Orlando frontcourt mix next week.