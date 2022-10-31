Bol accumulated 16 points (7-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds and three blocks across 30 minutes during Sunday's 114-105 loss to Dallas.

Bol has seen more minutes than originally expected, but he has earned that starting role due to his productivity on both ends of the court. He's now scored at least 10 points in three of his last four appearances while pulling down double-digit rebounds in two of his last three. As if that wasn't enough, he's also recorded multiple blocks in all but one of his last six outings.