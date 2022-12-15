Bol ended with 21 points (7-13 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal in 27 minutes during Wednesday's 135-124 victory over Atlanta.

It was a huge night overall for the Magic offense, as eight different players scored in double digits and the team set a new franchise record with 50 points in the first quarter, and Bol was in the thick of the action. The breakout star's production has been erratic lately, however -- he's scored 20 or more in four of his last 13 games but in single digits in six of them, averaging 12.7 points, 6.6 boards, 1.8 assists, 1.5 blocks and 0.9 steals over that stretch.