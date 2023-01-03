Bol was placed in the league's health and safety protocols Tuesday, Philip Rossman-Reich of OrlandoMagicDaily.com reports.

Bol's status for Wednesday's matchup against the Thunder remains to be determined, but it's safe to presume he's a long shot to suit up just a day after landing in the league's COVID-19 protocols. If he's sidelined, Wendell Carter figures to make his way back into the starting lineup, but Orlando is currently dealing with numerous injuries to its frontcourt, which may make depth a major issue moving forward.