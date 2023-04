Bol ended Thursday's 118-94 loss to Cleveland with 18 points (6-15 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 5-5 FT), eight rebounds and three assists in 30 minutes.

Bol finished as one of two Magic players in double figures in scoring while posting a team-high rebound mark and finishing two boards short of a double-double showing. Bol has tallied at least 15 points and five rebounds on 13 occasions this season.