Bol finished Friday's 114-97 win over the Suns with 13 points (5-8 FG, 3-3 3Pt), 15 rebounds and one assist in 31 minutes.

Bol played a big role in getting the Magic out to an early lead, knocking down both of his field goals in the first quarter, including a three, while also grabbing four rebounds. He finished the first half 10 points on 4-of-5 shooting and only chipped in another three points in the second half, though he remained a force on the boards, collecting a game and season-high 15 rebounds. It was Bol's third double-double of the season, while he also knocked down a season-high three three-pointers in the contest.