Bol is in the starting five for Thursday's game versus the Cavaliers, Khobi Price of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Despite not playing since March 19, Bol will start alongside Moritz Wagner in the frontcourt Thursday as the Magic rest their typical starters. Bol is averaging 12.3 points, 7.3 rebounds, 1.4 blocks and 1.0 assists in 27.6 minutes across his previous 32 starts this season.