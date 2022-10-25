Bol amassed 19 points (8-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and four blocks in 20 minutes during Monday's 115-102 loss to the Knicks.

Bol continues to impress with his solid play off the bench, emerging as a potential 12-team asset. It appears as though he is well and truly ahead of Mo Bamba in the rotation, something that not many people saw coming heading into the season. His playing time does cap his upside but if you are in need of an untapped fantasy resource, he could be worth grabbing to see what happens next.