Bol finished Monday's 109-102 loss to Brooklyn with 24 points (10-15 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-3 FT), six rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal in 39 minutes.

Bol has had some up-and-down performances and it's hard to ask him for consistency on a game-to-game basis since this has been his first year as a starter, but he continues to show glimpses of his quality every time he steps on the court. The big man has now scored in double digits in eight of his last 10 games (all of them as a starter) and is averaging 15.8 points per game while shooting 55.5 percent from the field in that span.