Bol logged two points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and one assist in 20 minutes during Friday's 110-105 loss to Miami.

Bol barely made the score attendant work for their money, turning in a disappointing performance. After starting the season as arguably the waiver wire pickup of the year, things have regressed hard in recent times. He is outside the top 250 over the past month, playing just 20 minutes per night. With the Magic starting to get healthy, Bol is being squeezed for playing time, a trend that has brought to an end his time as a 12-team asset. At best, he can be viewed as a possible blocks streamer.