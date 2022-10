Bol will start Friday's affair with the Hornets.

Bol will likely slide into the small forward role alongside Franz Wagner, Terrence Ross, Paolo Banchero and Wendell Carter. Bol had recorded 20-plus minutes in each of his last two appearances and has performed well enough to earn a starting spot in place of Cole Anthony (oblique). If Bol is on your waiver wire scoop him up for the duration of Anthony's absence.